Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $177.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

