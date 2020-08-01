Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 11,078 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $32,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in General Dynamics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.74. 1,659,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.57.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

