Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 11,825 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 843,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $61,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

SRC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 928,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.