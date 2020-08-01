Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 126,439 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,439 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.16. 1,488,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

