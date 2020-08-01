Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 185,350 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $345,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

