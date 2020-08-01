Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 27,031 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

