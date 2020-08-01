Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 37,327 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unilever worth $43,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $6,483,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. 1,023,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

