Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 55,685 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,117 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 55,685 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $48,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

eBay stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 8,942,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,885,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.