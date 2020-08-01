Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 60,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,849 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,023,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 731,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 68,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. 6,261,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

