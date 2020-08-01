Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 63,911 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $93,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,454,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.37. The company had a trading volume of 738,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

