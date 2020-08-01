Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 702,218 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,218 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.77% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. 1,458,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,650. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.