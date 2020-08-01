Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 8,970 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 458,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,928. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.