MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Update

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MYOS remained flat at $$1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,703. MYOS has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Get MYOS alerts:

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. MYOS had a negative net margin of 353.71% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.