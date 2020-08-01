Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.17, approximately 806,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,126,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

The company has a market cap of $899.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,362,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,122,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

