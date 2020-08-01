National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.96 million.National Instruments also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.28 EPS.

NATI stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

