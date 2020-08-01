National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $16.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NOV remained flat at $$11.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,783,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 146,281 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

