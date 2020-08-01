Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 995,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Natus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 635,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.