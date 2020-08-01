Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Trading Up 5.3%

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 395,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 578,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

