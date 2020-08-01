Needham & Company LLC Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $135.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

