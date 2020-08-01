Needham & Company LLC Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $39.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 756,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.60 and a beta of 0.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,693,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 586,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 325,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

