Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $483.56.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $488.88. 5,924,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.08 and a 200 day moving average of $407.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.