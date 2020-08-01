NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Up 5.4%

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.12, 217,932 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 411% from the average session volume of 42,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 17,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $50,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

