Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.17. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.36. The stock had a trading volume of 640,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,653,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,230.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

