Neutron Price Tops $0.0059 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Neutron has a total market cap of $230,969.55 and $11.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

