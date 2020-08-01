New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SNR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $281.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.66. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.