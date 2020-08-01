Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NMRK traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 1,484,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,366. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

