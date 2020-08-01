Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,462,000 after acquiring an additional 944,859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after acquiring an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after acquiring an additional 746,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $69.20. 8,989,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,420. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,745 shares of company stock worth $8,155,009 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

