NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.70. 2,007,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $285.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

