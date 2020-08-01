NIX (NIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,810.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. NIX has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $146,810.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,579.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.56 or 0.03070532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.78 or 0.02649273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00510276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00736510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00713765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012729 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

