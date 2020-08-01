Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY20 guidance to €0.20-0.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 117,959,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,268. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
