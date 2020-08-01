Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY20 guidance to €0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 117,959,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,268. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.59.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

