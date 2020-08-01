Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 186,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nomura by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nomura by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.