NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,270. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

