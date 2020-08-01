Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $36,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. 1,316,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

