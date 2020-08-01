NuCana’s (NCNA) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their average rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,089. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NuCana by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 742,476 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NuCana by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

