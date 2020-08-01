Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 2.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Nucor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,381,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 10.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.95. 4,898,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

