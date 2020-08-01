Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,340 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 227.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 180.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.59. 1,381,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

