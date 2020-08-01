NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,666,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,720. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.19 and a 200 day moving average of $307.37. The company has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

