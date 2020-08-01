Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 432 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 403,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,411,000 after purchasing an additional 291,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $24.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,024.00. 2,335,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $935.14 and its 200 day moving average is $641.42. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $927.71.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

