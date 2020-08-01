Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up 1.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

LHX stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.33. 2,305,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

