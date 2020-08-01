Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 286,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,744,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.70. 2,007,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.73. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.