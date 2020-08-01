Ocean Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 56.6% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $6.90 on Friday, hitting $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

