Ocean Capital Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,039,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,672,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

