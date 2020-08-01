Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 0.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 120.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 391,223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FMC by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after buying an additional 164,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $106.05. 516,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

