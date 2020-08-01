Ocean Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Twilio by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Twilio by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $9.97 on Friday, reaching $277.42. 3,379,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,776. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $277.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

