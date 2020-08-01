Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

INTU traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.37. 1,015,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

