Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $263,040.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,237,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $4,535,109.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,995,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,122 shares of company stock worth $17,869,881 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $198.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

W stock traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.09. 3,044,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $267.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

