Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 2.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,659,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $4,766,505. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.25. The stock had a trading volume of 593,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,243. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $220.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.