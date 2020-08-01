Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Beyond Meat accounts for 0.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $80,388,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $63,962,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 103,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.88 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,530.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

