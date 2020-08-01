Ocean Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.10.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 524,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,542.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

