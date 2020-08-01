Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 286,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,808. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

